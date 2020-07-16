Left Menu
1,652 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,18,645; death toll jumps to 3,545

Delhi recorded 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.18 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,545, authorities said. The bulletin on Thursday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,545 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,18,645.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.18 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,545, authorities said. Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

This is the sixth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000. The number of active cases on Thursday stood at 17,407, down from 17,807 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

The bulletin on Thursday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,545 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,18,645.

