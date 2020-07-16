AP govt serves notice to senior IPS officer over remarks at press meet

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Additional Director General of Police-rank IPS officer Madireddy Pratap for making certain comments in violation of conduct rules, in the backdrop of his recent press meet. Pratap's posting as Additional Director General of AP Special Police Battalions has been revoked and he has been asked to report to the General Administration department, a government order said.

Tagging the YouTube link of Pratap's press conference, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued an order directing Pratap to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him over the remarks. On July 10, the government abruptly replaced Pratap as Managing Director of AP State Road Transport Corporation and posted him as ADG, APSP Battalions.

Three days later while getting relieved as RTC MD, Pratap conducted a press conference to highlight various initiatives he had undertaken to boost the public transporter's growth. He also allegedly made some remarks about his old stint as Secretary to then Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and how he remained unscathed while several others faced charges of corruption during that regime.

"It was observed that certain comments made by the member of service were in clear violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, which said, No member of the Service shall, in any communication to press/media, make any statement which has the effect of an adverse criticism of action of the State Government.' The conduct of the member of service is unbecoming of an AIS officer," the Chief Secretary remarked in the order.PTI DBV ROH ROH.