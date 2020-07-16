Philanthropic organisation donates medical kits to Jharkhand govt

A philanthropic organisation partnering with Azim Premji Foundation on Thursday donated medical kits worth Rs 3.28 crore to the Jharkhand government to deal with COVID-19 pandemic. The kits include 12,700 PPE (personal protective equipment), 20,300 N-95 masks, five TruNet machines and two Thermo Fisher RNA extractor machines, an official release said.

The machines are used for COVID-19 testing. Representatives of Partnering Hope Into Action (PHIA) foundation handed the kits in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the state secretariat.

Expressing gratitude to Azim Premji Foundation, Soren said that the state would surely win the fight against novel coronavirus with everyone's cooperation. "The state government is fighting against the coronavirus menace with all the resources at its disposal.

People from different classes and areas are also coming forward to support the state government in its endeavour," the release said quoting the chief minister..