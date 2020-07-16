Left Menu
Shri Patel praised the State Government for the optimum use of the funds released by the Government of India for creating the facilities of international standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:15 IST
Development of Pilgrimage Amenities at Somnath completed at cost of Rs. 45.36Cr
Minister further, assured the State Government for every cooperation and support required from the Ministry of Tourism under the tourism sector.

Union Minister of State(IC) for Tourism Sh. Prahlad Singh Patel virtually joined Chief Minister of Gujarat Sh. Vijaybhai Rupanion the inauguration of project "Development of Pilgrimage Amenities at Somnath, Gujarat" today. The project "Development of Pilgrimage Amenities at Somnath, Gujarat" sanctioned under the PRASHAD scheme in March 2017 has been successfully completed with the cost of Rs. 45.36 crores. High-quality world-class facilities for Parking, Tourism Amenities Centre and Solid Waste Management have been developed under the project.

Shri Patel praised the State Government for the optimum use of the funds released by the Government of India for creating the facilities of international standards. Minister further, assured the State Government for every cooperation and support required from the Ministry of Tourism under the tourism sector.

The 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive' (PRASHAD) launched by the Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 with the objective of integrated development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations. The scheme aimed at infrastructure development such as entry points (Road, Rail and Water Transport), last-mile connectivity, basic tourism facilities like Information/ Interpretation Centers, ATM/ Money exchange, eco-friendly modes of transport, area Lighting and illumination with renewable sources of energy, parking, drinking water, toilets, cloakroom, waiting rooms, first aid centres, craft bazars /haats/ souvenir shops/ cafeteria, rain shelters, Telecom facilities, internet connectivity etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

