Gurgaon: Sadar Bazar shop owners claim municipal corporation charging hefty fines on land encroachment charges

Local shop owners in Gurgaon's Sadar Bazaar area have alleged the that officials from the Municipal Corporation issued hefty fines and sealed their shops on land encroachment charges. While speaking to ANI, Sumit Narang, vice-president of the Sadar Bazar Association, said, "Recently, they fined me Rs 50,000. After that, I never kept any of the items outside my shop. The camera inside my shop is proof of this. "

"If I am unable to show them photographic proofs, they charge Rs 5,000 more." Accusing the municipality officials of corruption, he added, "Three officials came to me. Each one took Rs 5,000 separately, promising my shops won't be sealed. We used to keep our items on the roads earlier, but now everything is removed. Street sellers have also left the market."

"Every four months, they came and fine us Rs 50,000. What have we done? Our businesses are down after COVID-19. There are other shopping areas here too, but why is Sadar Bazar only targeted?", he asked. (ANI)