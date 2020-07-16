Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Couple attacked, woman gangraped by four men in Barwani

The couple was threatened of dire consequences and also robbed of Rs 24,000, an official said. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the couple was travelling on a motorcycle and the woman got off to relieve herself in the forested area nearby, additional superintendent of police Sunita Rawat said.

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:04 IST
MP: Couple attacked, woman gangraped by four men in Barwani

A couple was allegedly attacked and a 30-year-old woman was gangraped by four men near Barufatak village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said on Thursday. The couple was threatened of dire consequences and also robbed of Rs 24,000, an official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the couple was travelling on a motorcycle and the woman got off to relieve herself in the forested area nearby, additional superintendent of police Sunita Rawat said. When she did not return for a long time, the woman's husband entered the thicket to find that she was surrounded by the accused, who tied him up and proceeded to rape her, the official said.

The couple lodged a police complaint on Wednesday night, Rawat said, adding that the accused have been identified and will be nabbed soon. Khargone range deputy inspector general of police Tilak Singh and Indore range inspector general of police Vivek Sharma on Thursday visited the scene and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rise in women prisoners and COVID measures, ‘making sentences worse’

More than 700,000 women are in prison around the world, and that number is growing much faster than men, the Human Rights Council has heard.In a debate about conditions in detention and how to do more to protect female detainees during the ...

England to play friendly game against Wales at Wembley in October

Englands football team will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley on October 8. Gareth Southgates side will take on their cross-border rivals behind closed doors in their first home game of 2020. England and Wales have last played ...

Kochi: Photographer saves life of man presumed dead

A man in Kochi who was presumed to be dead, was sent for the treatment after a photographer alarmed the police present at the spot. Edathala police officials asked Tomy Thomas, a photographer to take the pictures of a dead man, Sivadasan ne...

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest match postponed again due to six COVID-19 cases

The Romanian league match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste was called off for a second time on Thursday after six Dinamo players tested positive for the coronavirus, the domestic professional league LPF said. The game, part o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020