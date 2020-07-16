Left Menu
J-K: Record 1,500 domiciles issued in a day in Bhaderwah

The program was led by Tehsildar Bhaderwah, Zeeshan Tahir, who held a domicile certificate camp at Sartingal village of Athkhar Valley in Doda district. The day-long camp was primarily aimed at providing the villagers residing in small and inaccessible hamlets of the Athkhar Valley hassle-free issuance of the much required domicile certificates at their doorsteps, officials said.

Updated: 16-07-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:09 IST
In a major rural outreach program to provide villagers residing in far off areas with domicile certificates, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday issued 1,500 such certificates to hamlet dwellers in a day at their doorsteps. The program was led by Tehsildar Bhaderwah, Zeeshan Tahir, who held a domicile certificate camp at Sartingal village of Athkhar Valley in Doda district.

The day-long camp was primarily aimed at providing the villagers residing in small and inaccessible hamlets of the Athkhar Valley hassle-free issuance of the much required domicile certificates at their doorsteps, officials said. The camp started early in the morning at Higher Secondary school Sartingal, with a 15-member revenue department team and panchayat members headed by Tahir scrutinizing the applications. "We are acting on the directions of the government to provide hassle-free facilities at the doorsteps of the villagers and this being the far off area of the valley, we disposed all the received applications and issued 1,500 domiciles during the day-long camp," Tahir said.

Villagers were seen standing in long queues while maintaining the required social distancing and wearing face covers to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They expressed gratitude for the administration for organizing the camp.

"We are very thankful to Tehsildar Bhaderwah, who choose our Panchayat for the much needed domicile camp at the most appropriate time, as this will surely help poor villagers especially youth, who have to fill their forms for the recently advertised government jobs," said Irshad Ahmed Lawai, sarpanch Sartingal. "I never thought this will be so easy as after submitting my form, I got five domicile certificates of my family within 10 minutes, which is commendable and for this I'm thankful to Tehsildar," said Swarna Devi of Kholra village.

