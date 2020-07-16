Left Menu
Kochi: Photographer saves life of man presumed dead

A man in Kochi who was presumed to be dead, was sent for the treatment after a photographer alarmed the police present at the spot.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:27 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A man in Kochi who was presumed to be dead, was sent for the treatment after a photographer alarmed the police present at the spot. Edathala police officials asked Tomy Thomas, a photographer to take the pictures of a dead man, Sivadasan near Kalamassery in Kochi as part of preparing the inquest report of the incident.

Thomas said, "When I entered the house to click photographs for the police, the man was found lying face down on the floor. Apparently, he had injured his head after hitting the corner of a bed. There was a blood clot on his head." "Since the light in the room was not adequate to click photographs, I leaned over the man to turn on the light, which was on the wall right next to where he was lying. It was then that I heard a feeble voice," said the photographer realising that the sound was coming from the allegedly deceased man.

"I alerted the police officials at the spot, expressing my doubts that the man might be alive. My doubts turned out to be well-founded," Thomas further said. "Sivadasan, who was believed to be dead, is now under treatment in the intensive care unit at the Jubilee Mission Hospital in the Thrissur district," he added.

According to officials, he had fallen down due to high blood pressure and hit his head on the corner of a bed.'' (ANI)

