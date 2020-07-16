Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi HC transfers case of Malaysian minor from one JJB to another due to the lack of quorum

The Delhi High Court on Thursday transferred the case of a minor Malaysian national, from one Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to another due to the lack of quorum in a case related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz here. The court also directed that the case should be dealt with expeditiously as per law.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed that the case against the minor Malaysian national be forthwith transferred from JJB-1 in Kingsway Camp to JJB-4 in Vishwas Nagar here. The 17-year-old Malaysian is accused of violating visa norms. The counsel of the minor told the court that he is also willing to enter plea bargaining like other major accused of the case but due to lack of quorum, he cannot proceed over.

The Delhi government told the court that at present, there is only one Principal Magistrate in the Kingsway Camp Juvenile Board and two posts are lying vacant. The court was hearing two petitions filed by 121 Malaysian nationals and 11 Saudi Arabian nationals seeking speedy trial in the cases where they have been chargesheeted for being part of a gathering in Nizamuddin Markaz.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has filed 48 chargesheet and 11 supplementary chargesheet against 956 foreign nationals from 36 countries. (ANI)