Raj political row a tussle between 'autopilot' & 'fighter pilot': Union minister Shekhawat
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday described the power tussle going on between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot as a fight between "autopilot" and a "fighter pilot" Taking a swipe at Gehlot, the BJP leader said his every statement proves the "Gandhi family's proprietorship" over the Congress. "The political war between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot is a clash between autopilot and fighter pilot,” Shekhawat said in a statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:46 IST
