Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar's COVID-19 tally reaches 21,558 with over 1,000 new cases

Patna district reported its biggest single-day spike of 378 cases, raising the total number of those infected to 2,880, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department. The district, which also covers the state capital, has an alarmingly high number of 1,315 active cases, the bulletin said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:31 IST
Bihar's COVID-19 tally reaches 21,558 with over 1,000 new cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths and 1,385 fresh cases on Thursday, taking the number of infections in the state to 21,558, the state health department said. In the last 24 hours, four fresh deaths were reported in Patna district, followed by two in Muzaffarpur and one each in Bhagalpur, Gaya, East Champaran, and Purnea.

The new fatalities have taken the toll to 167, with Patna accounting for the highest number of 27 deaths, followed by Bhagalpur (14), Darbhanga and Gaya (10 each), Muzaffarpur (eight) and Begusarai, Nalanda, East Champaran and Samastipur (seven each) among others. Patna district reported its biggest single-day spike of 378 cases, raising the total number of those infected to 2,880, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

The district, which also covers the state capital, has an alarmingly high number of 1,315 active cases, the bulletin said. Other districts reporting fresh cases were Nalanda (93), Muzaffarpur (68), Siwan (63), Bhagalpur (55), Bhojpur (54), and West Champaran (53). In terms of total number of COVID-19 cases, Patna is followed by Bhagalpur (1,318), Begusarai (1,014), Muzaffarpur (968), and Siwan (919).

Altogether, 14,101 people have recovered so far. The state's recovery rate is 65.41 per cent, a drop of more than 10 per cent points in a week. More than 5,000 cases have been added to the state's tally in the last four days.

In view of a rapid spurt in cases, a 16-day complete lockdown came into force across the state on Thursday. Meanwhile, at a high-level meeting to review the situation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed satisfaction over the state achieving the target of 10,000 tests per day.

He, however, asked Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar to raise the testing capacity to 20,000 tests per day. He said the state's recovery rate was still better than the national average and urged people to avoid panic but remain vigilant and observe norms like wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance.

State minister Ashok Choudhary, addressing a webinar on how Bihar was tackling the pandemic, said the recent spurt in the state's COVID tally came in the backdrop of an unprecedented spike on the national level. "We were ready for the challenges as scientists had predicted a sharp rise in July," he said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

DSGMC passes resolution against referendum called for by Sikh separatist group

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management CommitteeDSGMC on Thursday distanced itself from a referendum called for by a secessionist group and termed it as highly objectionable. The Committee in a meeting attended by its president Manjinder Singh ...

Former Pemex boss Lozoya leaves Spain to face charges in Mexico

A former boss of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex who is wanted in Mexico, left Spain on Thursday, authorities said, heading back home to face corruption charges that could weigh heavily on leaders of the previous governm...

Ram temple construction likely to start next month, PM invited: spokesperson

The construction of the Ram temple here is likely to begin next month and an invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the bhumi pujan for it, a spokesperson said. A tentative programme for the construction of the ...

FBI leads search for hackers who hijacked Twitter accounts, scammed bitcoins

The FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, according to sources familiar with the situation, as more Washington lawmakers raised alarms about the breach of high-profile accounts on the social media platform. Earlier the law enf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020