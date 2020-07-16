Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's culturally rich heritage is known all over the world: MEA on Oli's Ayodhya remarks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:43 IST
India's culturally rich heritage is known all over the world: MEA on Oli's Ayodhya remarks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's culturally rich heritage is known all over the world, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday, days after Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's controversial remarks on Ayodhya and Lord Ram. Under fire for the PM's remarks, the Nepal government on Tuesday had launched a damage control act to clarify that Oli's statements were "not linked to any political subject" and had no intention at all to "hurt" anyone's feelings and sentiments.

Asked about Oli's remarks, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The deep and culturally rich heritage of our country is known all over the world." He also noted that the Nepalese foreign ministry had issued a clarification and he did not want to comment any further on the matter. In its statement, Nepal's foreign ministry had clarified that the remarks made by Oli were "not meant to debasing the significance of Ayodhya and the cultural value it bears".

"As there have been several myths and references about Shri Ram and the places associated with him, the Prime Minister was simply highlighting the importance of further studies and research of the vast cultural geography the Ramayana represents to obtain facts about Shri Ram, Ramayana and the various places linked to this rich civilization," the ministry had said. To a separate question on Kerala's gold smuggling case, Srivastava said India is in touch with the UAE authorities regarding the investigation in this matter.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

DSGMC passes resolution against referendum called for by Sikh separatist group

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management CommitteeDSGMC on Thursday distanced itself from a referendum called for by a secessionist group and termed it as highly objectionable. The Committee in a meeting attended by its president Manjinder Singh ...

Former Pemex boss Lozoya leaves Spain to face charges in Mexico

A former boss of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex who is wanted in Mexico, left Spain on Thursday, authorities said, heading back home to face corruption charges that could weigh heavily on leaders of the previous governm...

Ram temple construction likely to start next month, PM invited: spokesperson

The construction of the Ram temple here is likely to begin next month and an invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the bhumi pujan for it, a spokesperson said. A tentative programme for the construction of the ...

FBI leads search for hackers who hijacked Twitter accounts, scammed bitcoins

The FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, according to sources familiar with the situation, as more Washington lawmakers raised alarms about the breach of high-profile accounts on the social media platform. Earlier the law enf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020