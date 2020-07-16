1,690 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal
West Bengal on Thursday recorded 1,690 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths due to the disease.
The State Health Department said that the total number of cases in the state now stands at 36,117. Of these 21,415 have recovered and 1,023 persons have succumbed to the virus.
The recovery rate in the state was 59.29 per cent on Thursday. (ANI)
