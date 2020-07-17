Left Menu
Ram temple construction likely to start next month, PM invited: spokesperson

A tentative program for the construction of the temple is likely to be decided in the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust here on Saturday, he said. “Trust’s president Nritya Gopal Das has sent a letter to the prime minister, inviting him to conduct the 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Mandir on the occasion of its foundation laying ceremony,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the official spokesperson of the Trust president.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 17-07-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 00:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The construction of the Ram temple here is likely to begin next month and an invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the "bhumi pujan" for it, a spokesperson said. A tentative program for the construction of the temple is likely to be decided in the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust here on Saturday, he said.

"Trust's president Nritya Gopal Das has sent a letter to the prime minister, inviting him to conduct the bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir on the occasion of its foundation laying ceremony," said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the official spokesperson of the Trust president.

There is, however, no clarity as of now on prime minister's presence on the occasion, he said, adding a clearer picture is likely to emerge after the July 18 meeting. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat too is expected to be present during the Bhumi Pujan, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Mishra, also the chairman of the construction committee of the temple trust, visited Ayodhya on Thursday along with BSF's former director general K K Sharma, the security adviser of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, and met various members of the Ram Temple Trust, set up as per the directions of the apex court. The meeting was held in the presence of local authorities at the Circuit House here and attended by trust secretary Champat Rai and members Anil Mishra and Bimlendra Mishra among others. Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and member Mahant Dinendra Das, who live in Ayodhya itself, however, were not present in the meeting. Ayodhya BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, meanwhile said that efforts are on to bring the prime minister to Ayodhya to inaugurate the construction of Ram Mandir. "If prime minister comes to Ayodhya, its destiny will change and our dream of making Ayodhya like Vatican City will come true," said Gupta.

