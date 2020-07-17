Police constable arrested by Vigilance for accepting bribe

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths arrested a constable attached to the accounts section of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate in the state capital, on charges of taking a bribe, police said. The constable was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance, for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 8,000, an official release said on Thursday.

The accused constable has been identified as Suresh Chandra Dash. Dash demanded a bribe from Ratnakar Padenti of OAPF (Odisha Auxiliary Police Force), posted at Balianta Police Station in Bhubaneswar to process the recovery of house rent allowance amounting to Rs 25,000.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused constable was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division while demanding and accepting the bribe. The bribe money was recovered from the constable and seized in the presence of witnesses.

His residential government quarter at Bhubaneswar is being searched. He has been arrested, the vigilance said. A case has been registered against the accused constable.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi has placed Dash under suspension with immediate effect, police said..