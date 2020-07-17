Left Menu
Gowda appeals to Modi to pay urgent attention to flood hit Assam

He also expressed grief over the death of 60 animals in the Kaziranga National Park. "I appeal to the Prime Minister and the central government to pay urgent attention to the situation emerging in Assam and offer maximum assistance to the state government," he said.

PTI | Assam | Updated: 17-07-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 12:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government to pay urgent attention to the situation in flood devastated Assam and offer maximum aid to the state. The JD(S) supremo noted that the state was fighting on two fronts - the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods and said he would visit Assam, 'God willing' after the virus abates.

In a statement here, he said he was 'deeply disturbed' by reports of the floods in Assam that has killed more than 60 people and affected four million. He also expressed grief over the death of 60 animals in the Kaziranga National Park.

"I appeal to the Prime Minister and the central government to pay urgent attention to the situation emerging in Assam and offer maximum assistance to the state government," he said. "The people of Assam, and the people of North East in general, have blessed me and showered a lot of affection when I was Prime Minister, and later too. They will be in my prayers," he said.

