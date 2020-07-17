Left Menu
Cloudburst in Uttarakhand village, crops damaged

Cloudburst and heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kansari village in the Kedarnath valley on Friday.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-07-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 12:49 IST
A picture after the cloudburst incident in Rudraprayag.. Image Credit: ANI

Cloudburst was reported at around 3 am on Friday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rudraprayag, Navneet Bhullar.

The cloudburst caused damage to crops, the SP said as debris entered at various places in the village. Roads were also blocked after heavy rainfall. (ANI)

