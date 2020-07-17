Advocate held for raping woman on the pretext of marriage

Left Menu
Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI): A 50-year-old advocate has been arrested here for allegedly raping a woman over four years on the pretext of marriage and after blackmailing her, police said on Friday.

Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI): A 50-year-old advocate has been arrested here for allegedly raping a woman over four years on the pretext of marriage and after blackmailing her, police said on Friday. According to police, when the 30-year-old woman was studying law during 2011 to 2014, the man got acquainted with her.

Taking advantage of their friendship, he took her out for lunch at a flat here in 2015. After having lunch the woman felt drowsy and fell asleep and at that time he allegedly had sexual intercourse without her willingness and took some nude photos, a release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionarate said.

Subsequently, he blackmailed her that if she did not listen to him he will post the photos in social media, police said. Thereafter he cohabited with the woman at his house and allegedly had sex with her several times on the pretext of marriage before driving her out in 2019, they said.

He refused to marry her and also threatened her, an Investigation official said, adding during the period of her stay at the house, the woman worked with him as a junior advocate. Recently, he again started to allegedly blackmail the woman following which she filed a complaint.

A case under relevant IPC sections and IT Act was registered against the advocate and he was arrested on July 13, the officialadded.

