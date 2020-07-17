Left Menu
3 solar parks to come up in Anandpur Sahib: Cong MP Manish Tewari

The Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) will take up the matter with the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the former Union minister further said. Tewari said he was told that for developing three solar parks with 200-MW capacity each, 1,000 acres of contiguous land was required.

3 solar parks to come up in Anandpur Sahib: Cong MP Manish Tewari

The Punjab government will set up three solar parks in Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, Congress MP Manish Tewari said on Friday. The state government has asked the deputy commissioners of Mohali and Rupnagar to identify the land for the purpose, the Anandpur Sahib MP said. Tewari said he had taken up the matter with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. “The Chief Minister was kind enough to issue immediate instructions to initiate the process,” Tewari said in a statement.

The MP said he had received a communication from the state government that the process will be taken up further after identifying the land. The Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) will take up the matter with the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the former Union minister further said.

Tewari said he was told that for developing three solar parks with 200-MW capacity each, 1,000 acres of contiguous land was required. However, as per the MNRE guidelines, minimum capacity of 100 MW solar park can be set up at a single place which requires about 500 acre land, he said. For this, the state government has already asked the district administrations of Mohali and Rupnagar to identify the land at the earliest, Tewari added.

The projects, when they fructify, would be a game-changer for the region and have the potential of attracting over Rs 10,000 crores of private investment as renewables are the future, he said..

