Over 1,600 quintals of hemp seized in UP village; five people arrested

Five suspected smugglers have been arrested during a raid in a village here and contraband worth Rs two crores seized from them, police said on Friday. The incident took place near Lohangpur village under the Antu police station area on Thursday evening, they said, adding that 1,606.8 quintals of hemp (a variety of cannabis) was seized, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Singh said.

Those arrested told the police that the contraband was concealed in trucks carrying coal from Visakhapatnam and supplied in adjoining districts, he said. They said that it was purchased at Rs 5,000 per kg and sold at Rs 12,000 per kg, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigations are on.