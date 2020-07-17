Left Menu
Development News Edition

No can touch even an inch of India's land: Rajnath in Ladakh, hopes talks will resolve border standoff with China

On a visit to Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hoped the ongoing talks would resolve the border standoff with China but said he cannot guarantee the extent of success, and asserted that no power in the world can touch even an inch of India's land.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:19 IST
No can touch even an inch of India's land: Rajnath in Ladakh, hopes talks will resolve border standoff with China
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

On a visit to Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hoped the ongoing talks would resolve the border standoff with China but said he cannot guarantee the extent of success, and asserted that no power in the world can touch even an inch of India's land. Addressing the Army and ITBP jawans at a forward post in Lukung, Singh said if there is an attempt to hurt the self-respect of India, then it will not be tolerated and will be given a "befitting reply".

"Whatever progress has been made in the talks, there should be a resolution of the matter. But to what extent it will be resolved, I cannot guarantee it. However, I would like to assure you that no power in the world can touch even one inch of India's land, nobody can occupy it," the defense minister said at the post located on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh. Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5.

The tension escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley. Singh said the best thing would be for the matter to be resolved through talks and the process was underway at both the military and diplomatic level.

"We do not want unrest, we want peace. It has been our character that we have never tried to hurt the self-respect of any country. If there is an attempt to hurt the self-respect of India, then we will not tolerate it and will give a befitting reply," he said. India will not allow the sacrifice of its soldiers to go in vain, Singh said in an apparent reference to the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel during the Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops on June 15.

"We are proud of the Indian Army. I am feeling proud to be among the soldiers. Our soldiers have given their lives. 130 crore Indians are saddened by it," he said. India is the only country in the world that has given the message of peace to the whole world, he added.

"We have never attacked any country, nor have we occupied the land of any country. India has given the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)," the defense minister said. "Now our India is not a weak India. India has strong leadership. We have got a prime minister like Narendra Modi. We have got a prime minister who can take decisions," Singh asserted.

He also paid tributes to the brave soldiers who guarded the borders of India by risking their lives in the Kargil war. Singh arrived in Leh on a daylong visit, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Following a series of diplomatic and military talks, India and China have begun a mutual disengagement process at most of the friction points on the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh on July 6. China and India are committed to "complete disengagement" of troops, and the process is "intricate" that requires "constant verification", the Indian Army had said on Thursday after the fourth round of marathon military talks for further de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh.

Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said there is absolutely no change in India's position on the LAC and any "unilateral attempts" to change the status quo are not acceptable to it. The MEA also said the process of disengagement along the LAC is "complex", Defence Minister Singh also witnessed a military drill involving a fleet of attack helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and ground commandos at a high-altitude forward base. In the drill, the Army and Air Force displayed combat readiness in the region.

A large number of ground commandos, tanks, BMP infantry combat vehicles, Apache, Rudra, and Mi-17 V5 helicopters, took part in the drill at Stakna near Leh. Troops also carried out para dropping and slithering exercises in the presence of Singh, Gen Rawat, and Gen Naravane.

"Witnessed the Fire and Fury of the Indian Army during the Para Dropping and other military demonstrations at Stakna near Leh today," Singh later tweeted. "Also, I got the opportunity to interact with them. I am proud of these brave and courageous soldiers," he said and posted pictures of his interaction with the military personnel.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Arise Sir Tom Moore: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognising the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the novel coronavirus outbreak by raising over 40 million for health workers. The World War Two ...

Bengal BJP MLA's wife moves Calcutta HC, seek CBI inquiry into husband's death

The wife of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging near his home earlier this week, approached the Calcutta High Court on Friday seeking a CBI inquiry into her husbands death. Chandima Roy, the wife of Debendranath Roy, has moved ...

Karnataka conducting 297 tests per day per million population: Minister

Karnataka was conducting 297 tests per day per million people, which is more than double the World Health Organisationss recommendation, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. He also claimed that Karnataka was among th...

Talks with China on border standoff progressing but cannot guarantee what extent it will be resolved: Rajnath in Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said progress has been made in the ongoing talks with China to find a solution to the border standoff in Ladakh but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved as he sent a strong message...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020