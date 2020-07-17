PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:45pm, according to the information provided by respective states and union territories. State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 180 133 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 40646 20298 534 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 543 153 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 20646 13554 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 23300 14997 173 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 660 480 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 4754 3451 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 120107 99301 3571 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 3108 1817 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 45567 32174 2091 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 24002 18185 322 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1430 995 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 12156 6446 222 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 4783 2513 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 51422 19729 1032 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 10275 4862 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1147 970 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 20378 14127 689 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 284281 158140 11194------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1764 1129 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 388 49 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 272 160 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 956 405 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 16110 10877 83 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1832 1014 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 9094 6277 230 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 27333 19493 542 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 243 88 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 156369 107416 2236 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 41018 27295 396 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2380 1637 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3982 2995 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 45363 27634 1084 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 36117 21415 1023 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1012606 640209 25696------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 12404 6792 143 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1003832 and the death toll at 25602. The ministry said that 635757 people have so far recovered from the infection.