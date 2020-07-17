PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:49 IST
Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:45pm, according to the information provided by respective states and union territories. State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 180 133 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 40646 20298 534 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 543 153 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 20646 13554 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 23300 14997 173 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 660 480 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 4754 3451 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 120107 99301 3571 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 3108 1817 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 45567 32174 2091 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 24002 18185 322 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1430 995 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 12156 6446 222 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 4783 2513 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 51422 19729 1032 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 10275 4862 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1147 970 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 20378 14127 689 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 284281 158140 11194------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1764 1129 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 388 49 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 272 160 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 956 405 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 16110 10877 83 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1832 1014 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 9094 6277 230 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 27333 19493 542 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 243 88 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 156369 107416 2236 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 41018 27295 396 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2380 1637 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3982 2995 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 45363 27634 1084 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 36117 21415 1023 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1012606 640209 25696------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 12404 6792 143 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1003832 and the death toll at 25602. The ministry said that 635757 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Suspect arrested in murder of founder of Gokada ride-sharing app, New York Times reports

The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, who founded the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times reported, citing two officials...

Arise Sir Tom Moore: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognising the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the novel coronavirus outbreak by raising over 40 million for health workers. The World War Two ...

Bengal BJP MLA's wife moves Calcutta HC, seek CBI inquiry into husband's death

The wife of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging near his home earlier this week, approached the Calcutta High Court on Friday seeking a CBI inquiry into her husbands death. Chandima Roy, the wife of Debendranath Roy, has moved ...

Karnataka conducting 297 tests per day per million population: Minister

Karnataka was conducting 297 tests per day per million people, which is more than double the World Health Organisationss recommendation, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. He also claimed that Karnataka was among th...
