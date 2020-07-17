Faridabad Police to launch month-long campaign to nab wanted criminals

Left Menu
In his maiden interaction with the media after taking over as the new Faridabad Police commissioner, O P Singh said the police will use information technology for more effective delivery of police services and better people-connect. The police will also go after drug peddlers, holders of illegal arms, proclaimed offenders and bail and parole jumpers, Singh said as he outlined good police behaviour, effective clampdown on violent offenders and controlling COVID-19 as his top priorities.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:14 IST
The Faridabad Police will soon launch a month-long special campaign to nab wanted criminals in the state, a senior police official said on Friday. In his maiden interaction with the media after taking over as the new Faridabad Police commissioner, O P Singh said the police will use information technology for more effective delivery of police services and better people-connect.

The police will also go after drug peddlers, holders of illegal arms, proclaimed offenders and bail and parole jumpers, Singh said as he outlined good police behaviour, effective clampdown on violent offenders and controlling COVID-19 as his top priorities. The police strategy will be crime prevention through quick detection, Singh said, adding that he values constabulary's work immensely as they log maximum work hours and operate in challenging environments.

His team will work hard to disrupt the crime chain by maximising criminals' operational difficulties at all stages like planning, ganging up, procuring weapons and vehicles, taking shelters, doing reconnaissance, identifying victims etc. he said. It will continuously strive to identify, expose and act against their support base. The deliverable will be to make the commissionerate a hostile terrain for offenders of all shades, said the 1992-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer.

In this pursuit, SHOs are after 300 criminals with a record of previous crimes in the area and who are still active. The Crime Branch is hot on the trail of 42 most wanted criminals who are armed, and can strike anytime soon, said Singh. Singh said common people just want the assurance that police is on its job and it will come to their rescue when needed. Winning and retaining their trust is our highest priority, Singh said.

"Towards this end, we are revamping our twitter handle. We also plan to create a Pinterest board of lost items and case properties. People can see it online and collect them from police after due process," he said. Police will use Facebook to expose violent criminals on the prowl and share information about proclaimed offenders, bail and parole jumpers and even missing people, he said.

Officers will use Facebook Live to apprise people of the police actions and safety advisories, he added. "Police will connect with the youth through Instagram and encourage them to opt for an active and positive lifestyle and stay away from disruptive behaviour, bad company and predatory people. It will also create a network of headboys and girls of schools and take their advice on how to address problems being faced by teens," he said.

Police will encourage its sports quota employees to engage the youth through physical activities and motivate them to adopt an active lifestyle, said Singh, who was earlier the special officer (community policing and outreach) in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office. "Police have identified fifty people in each police station having good influence over twenty-odd youth. It will forge a good working relationship with them. It will also keep a close eye on the activities of people who misguide youth and provoke them for anti-social behaviour," he said.

