Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown in Guwahati to be relaxed from Monday; CM reviews situation

The chief minister, during a meeting with officials, also discussed and finalised the guidelines which will be made effective in the city following the relaxation in curbs, an official statement here said. Sonowal reviewed steps taken by the health department for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and the arrangements made for their isolation, it said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:57 IST
Lockdown in Guwahati to be relaxed from Monday; CM reviews situation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state as his government decided to relax restrictions in Guwahati from Monday after a two-week-long lockdown. The chief minister, during a meeting with officials, also discussed and finalised the guidelines which will be made effective in the city following the relaxation in curbs, an official statement here said.

Sonowal reviewed steps taken by the health department for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and the arrangements made for their isolation, it said. He also assessed the challenges faced by people during the lockdown and asked the officials to ensure strict compliance of the health department guidelines when restrictions are eased.

The chief minister discussed strategies that might have to be adopted if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, the statement said. Principal Secretary of Health Department Sameer Sinha apprised Sonowal about the steps taken by the officials to contain the spread of the disease, it said.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta and the chief minister's Principal Secretary Sanjay Lohiya were among those present at the meeting. Meanwhile, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Nagaon to review the COVID-19 situation in the district, where more than 200 people are undergoing treatment at various government-run hospitals.

He told reporters that the government will make arrangements for more beds to treat COVID-19 patients and establish coronavirus care centres in four schools. To a question, Sarma said there is no probability of imposing a lockdown in Nagaon district as of now, but the deputy commissioner is empowered to take a decision in this regard, if the need arises.

He also said that the state government is concerned about the spread of Japanese encephalitis, and so far seven people have succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chilean clubs return to training but no date for restart set

Chilean soccer clubs resumed training on Thursday for the first time since March but the South American nation remains under a state of emergency and there is still no date for a resumption of competitive fixtures. Players from clubs includ...

Snyder vows team will set 'new culture and standard'

Daniel Snyder is committed to changing the culture within his Washington football team. Snyder said as much in statement Friday, one day after The Washington Post reported that 15 women who once worked for the NFL team said they were sexual...

Brazil COVID cases halt exponential rise, though "fight" continues - WHO

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but the country is still in the middle of this fight as new cases and deaths grow by thousands every day, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. Brazil,...

WHO says COVID-19 cases in Brazil no longer rising exponentially

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but have reached a plateau, creating an opportunity to get the outbreak there under control, WHO emergencies programme head Mike Ryan said on Friday.Ryan told a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020