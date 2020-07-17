Left Menu
New e-challan system inaugurated in Chandigarh

A state-of-the-art e-challan system was digitally inaugurated by the Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore, at Punjab Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A state-of-the-art e-challan system was digitally inaugurated by the Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore, at Punjab Raj Bhavan here on Friday. An official release said that the new system was a comprehensive digital solution for enforcement of traffic rules that would be delivered through an Android-based mobile application.

"E-challan is a pan-India project of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) that provides a number of user-friendly features, covering all major functionalities of traffic enforcement system -- issuance of traffic e-challan, on spot cashless payment, real-time excess of Vahan and Sarathi Database, access to previous records, integration with DigiLocker and M-parivahan apps using hand-held device," it said. With e-challan, motorists will be able to pay fine at-the-spot by using cashless means and from their homes using online payment gateway. This project has been implemented in Chandigarh with zero cost to the department in association with NIC, SPIC and Axis Bank, the release said.

Along with the new system, the official website of the Chandigarh Traffic Police and the 10th edition of Annual Report on 'Road Safety in Chandigarh-2019' were also launched. The Chandigarh Traffic Police also sent bulk SMS to over 60,000 motorists on Friday, informing them about online payment gateway for payment against their pending postal challans.

On the occasion, DK Das, Executive VP and Head of Government Business Group, Axis Bank said, "Axis Bank is proud to partner with Chandigarh Traffic Police to provide an e-governance solution that makes the payment process quick and easy." (ANI)

