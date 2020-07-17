Maha: Woman commits suicide few days after friend in Nagpur

A 21-year-old woman allegedlycommitted suicide in Ramtek in Nagpur on Friday a few daysafter her friend hanged himself, police said

Nikita Gajbe was found hanging from the ceiling of herhouse in Pipariya village, an official said

"Atul Bhojraj Kohale (22) had hanged himself from atree on July 9 in the same village. Nikita was hospitalisedfor mental trauma after Kohale's death. In her suicide note,she has written she was not responsible for Kohale taking theextreme step," the Deolapar police station official said.