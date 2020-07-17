Man arrested for giving shelter to son accused of murder

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly giving shelter to his son, who is accused of killing a sweet shop owner here, police said. The sweet shop owner, Manoj, was shot at by two assailants on Thursday following some dispute. He succumbed to the bullet injuries at a hospital in Sahibabad.

Four police teams have been deputed to arrest the accused identified as Nikhil and Vineet, Superintendent of police (rural area) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said. He said Vineet's father Vinod has been arrested for giving shelter to his son.

Both the accused are still at large and police are raiding their possible hideouts. They would be nabbed soon, Jadaun added.