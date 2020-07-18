Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 700 universities inform UGC about status of exams

A total of 755 universities informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday about the status of conducting exams.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:29 IST
Over 700 universities inform UGC about status of exams
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 755 universities informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday about the status of conducting exams. On July 6, the UGC had issued revised guidelines to educational institutions across the country for conducting terminal semester and final year examinations.

Of these 755 universities, the UGC said that 321 were state universities, 274 private, 120 deemed, and 40 central universities. Of these, it added, a total of 566 universities had already conducted their exams or were planning to conduct them in August or September. Out of the total of 560 universities, 194 have already conducted their exams, and 366 are planning to conduct them in August or September.

The UGC said that among the respondents were 27 private universities. Some of them informed the commission that their first batches are yet to become eligible for final exams. All educational educations across India were closed for the past few months due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

With a spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases reached 10,38,716 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases includes 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated, and 26,273 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HBO planning to reboot therapy drama 'In Treatment'

HBO is considering a reboot of its critically-acclaimed drama In Treatment, which revolved around a psychotherapist and his patients. The HBO drama that also featured late Indian actor Irrfan Khan as one of the patients in its third seaso...

Twitter responds on Bitcoin scam: Attackers targeted employees through social engineering scheme

Following a massive cyber attack during which 130 high-profile accounts were hacked, Twitter on Saturday responded to the crypto scam issue, saying, attackers targeted certain Twitter employees through a social engineering scheme and used t...

We were 'raw' in Rio but will be a much stronger side in Tokyo: women's hockey goalkeeper Savita

Womens hockey goalkeeper Savita says the Indian team was inexperienced at the Rio Olympics but has since then transformed into a competitive side in the last four years and it stands a good chance of making history in next years Tokyo Games...

Gr Noida: Partially-burnt body found in house, woman's body found in canal

A body was found inside a house where a fire broke out in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said on Saturday. The matter was reported to the police on Friday night from Kudi Khera village in Badalpur area, a senior official said.The hous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020