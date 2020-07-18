Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 1421

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has reached 1421 on Saturday, informed the State Health Department. The tally includes 381 active cases, 1014 recoveries, and nine deaths, according to the state's Health Department.

With a spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases has reached 10,38,716 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases includes 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated, and 26,273 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.