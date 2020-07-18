Shootings resume in shadow of corona, fear factor up as Bachchans and other test positive

News of the Bachchans testing positive for COVID-19 has lengthened the shadows of anxiety for the entertainment industry that is just beginning to tiptoe its way out of lockdown and gets back on set ever so cautiously. While several TV serials have resumed shooting with trepidation, taking precautions such as limiting the number of people on set, sanitization tunnels, and even tweaking storylines, films have been slower to get off the blocks.

The new normal had barely begun when four members of the Bachchan family, Amitabh, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya, tested positive for the infection. While Amitabh and Abhishek were hospitalized earlier, Aishwarya and her daughter were admitted Friday evening. And the fear factor went up several notches. There have also been several cases of COVID-19 among cast and crew members of TV shows despite strict safety measures.

The ripple effect was felt immediately as the industry, at a standstill since March when the nation went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, resumed work in fits and starts. The last four-five days of shooting left for Abhishek Bachchan's "The Big Bull" will be pushed again, said co-producer Anand Pandit.

"We had always maintained that dates might be moved ahead by a few weeks given how fluid the situation is with the pandemic and lockdown. Given that Abhishek has tested positive, his health and the health of every team member comes first. We have time till our release in October," Pandit told PTI. He added that his team will expedite the post-production process and is exploring a closed studio for shooting to minimize the risk and reduce any kind of interaction. "We will follow all the guidelines laid down by the authorities like sanitization tunnels at the shoot location, medical assistance, mandatory masks for all staff, minimal crew presence, and sanitization at all other touchpoints," he added. Several other films are also waiting in line for things to get back to normal.

Abhishek-starrer "Bob Biswas" , produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production, for instance, wrapped up its first schedule in February and the makers are yet to take a call on when to resume shooting. "It is risky to shoot given the current scenario. We will wait and decide on the date later on," a source told PTI. Shooting is also a huge challenge for the TV industry, which was the first to roll out the cameras. TV soaps rely on a daily bank of episodes and several did get back to work, but it is getting increasingly more difficult.

TV actor Parth Samthaan of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" fame tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week. Shooting for the show has been postponed. The serial's producer, Balaji Telefilms, issued a statement informing stakeholders about what had happened. It did not name the actor but said: "a talent" had tested positive.

"Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees," it said, adding that all precautions necessary were being taken. Samthaan's co-star Pooja Banerjee and Karan Patel also got themselves tested after the actor's diagnosis.

"The fear will always be there unless we have a vaccine or a cure for the coronavirus. It was scary to see someone close to us get infected," Banerjee told PTI. One has to be mentally prepared to adjust to the new normal, she said.

"We all were wearing masks on sets already and were covered but actors are more in danger as we have to remove our mask when we do a scene. Maybe that will change and there will be something that production houses come up with," Banerjee said. The actor said she removes her mask only for close up shots and tries to keep her face covered if she is not required in the scene or is not facing the camera.

In the first week of July, the shoot of &TV's show "Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar" came to a halt after actor Jagannath Nivangune tested positive. Another show "Mere Sai" , aired on Sony Entertainment Television, also had to stop shooting after a crew member got the virus. The shooting of both the TV shows had to be stopped for three days for deep cleaning and sanitization as per government protocol. "Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai", a drama on Star Plus, has gone a step further by weaving the pandemic in the plotline.

So, in one romantic scene from the show being circulated on social media, Mohsin Khan's character Kartik is seen putting sanitizer on his lady love's hands and slipping on gloves. He then makes Naina (Shivangi Joshi) wear a face shield before planting a kiss. Producer Binaifer Kohli who has two shows "Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain" and "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan" currently on floors -- said storylines are being tweaked to avoid scenes that require actors to be in close proximity.

"There are several challenges. Shootings begin late as there are thorough police and health check-up. It is time-consuming to work individually. There are changes in the storyline as we have been avoiding human contact on-screen" Kohli informed. She described her set as a "sci-fi set".

"We keep rotating hot water, kadha, and tea round the clock for everyone to drink. We make sure people are eating healthy food," she added. Equipment such as thermal guns, oxygen, and BP kits, PPE kits, sanitizing machines, masks, and sanitizers have led to increasing budgets, Kohli said.

Director-producer Siddharth Tewary of Star Bharat's show "RadhaKrishn" agreed. His crew has been shooting and staying in Umbergaon, a town in Gujarat. "Ours is a contained facility and there are fewer chances of the virus hitting us," Tewary said.

"Cost is upon safety measures, travel, stay, usage of space, etc. There is an increase in budget. There is a cost escalation... we are not thinking about it as these things are important and should be implemented," he said. Several industry insiders said COVID-19 scare has taken away the excitement and cheerful chaos that accompanied a shoot.

For those working in Mumbai, it's shooting your scene and quickly get back home. "Earlier, we would sit together and chat but now it is about doing one's work and going home. Everybody is scared, keeping a safe distance and eating their lunch alone," said actor Aasif Sheikh, best known as Vibhuti Narayan from "Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain".

Kamya Panjabi, who has resumed work on her hit daily soap "Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki" on Colors, said she hates eating lunch alone. "It has been four years on 'Shakti...' we all would eat our food together. I miss that. I miss my tea time, I miss having fun with the team, chatting, gossiping," Panjabi told PTI.

"I carry a basket, which has make-up, mirror, water, glycerin, tissue paper, mask, sanitizer, to make sure that I don't need my staff to come close to me often. This is to maintain social distancing. We need to be responsible. It is hectic. However, these things are need of the hour," she added.