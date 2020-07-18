Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three die of COVID-19 in Puducherry: 58 new cases reported

Puducherry, July 18 (PTI): Three people died of COVID-19 in Puducherry, taking the toll to 28, while 58 new cases on Saturday took the tally to 800, the health department said. Among them, 48 were from hospitals in Puducherry and the other four from the Government hospital in Yanam, taking the total number of discharged so far to 1,062. Mahe did not report any COVID-19 case.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-07-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 16:21 IST
Three die of COVID-19 in Puducherry: 58 new cases reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three people died of COVID-19 in Puducherry, taking the toll to 28, while 58 new cases on Saturday took the tally to 800, the health department said. The deceased, all men, died at the Indira Gandhi Medical College hospital here, taking the toll to 28, a department spokesman said.

Fifty-two patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, ending at 10 am, he said. Among them, 48 were from hospitals in Puducherry and the other four from the Government hospital in Yanam, taking the total number of discharged so far to 1,062.

Mahe did not report any COVID-19 case. Out of the total of 1,890 infections reported in the Union Territory so far, 800 were active cases.

A total of 29,851 samples have been tested so far in Puducherry, of which 27542 were negative, he said. The results of the remaining samples were awaited.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper Logic to retire from music after release of new album ‘No Pressure’

Rapper Logic has announced he is taking retirement from music and his upcoming album No Pressure will be his last. The rapper, 30, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, said he wants to focus on being a great father to his son with ...

Ex-Delhi MLA ensures dignity in death for COVID-19 patients

With their families quarantined or refusing to perform their last rites due to the fear of catching the infection, former Shahdara MLA Jitender Singh Shunty and his team are ensuring dignity in death for COVID-19 patients. Shuntys non-profi...

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM3 MH-UGC-YUVA SENA PETITION Yuva Sena moves SC for cancellation of final year exams Mumbai The Shiv Senas youth wing Yuva Sena has moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of th...

Ben Stokes becomes fifth all-rounder to score 10-plus centuries and scalp 150-plus wickets in Test cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has entered the elite list of players by scoring tenth career century in the second Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford. He became the fifth cricketer to score ten tons and scalp 150-plus wickets in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020