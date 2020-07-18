Three die of COVID-19 in Puducherry: 58 new cases reported

Three people died of COVID-19 in Puducherry, taking the toll to 28, while 58 new cases on Saturday took the tally to 800, the health department said. The deceased, all men, died at the Indira Gandhi Medical College hospital here, taking the toll to 28, a department spokesman said.

Fifty-two patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, ending at 10 am, he said. Among them, 48 were from hospitals in Puducherry and the other four from the Government hospital in Yanam, taking the total number of discharged so far to 1,062.

Mahe did not report any COVID-19 case. Out of the total of 1,890 infections reported in the Union Territory so far, 800 were active cases.

A total of 29,851 samples have been tested so far in Puducherry, of which 27542 were negative, he said. The results of the remaining samples were awaited.