Mumbai Police register FIR against man who strangled pup on PETA India's complaint

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against a man, who allegedly strangled a puppy, on a complaint filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-07-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 16:48 IST
The incident was recorded by a neighbour who posted the video on social media. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against a man, who allegedly strangled a puppy, on a complaint filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. An emergency response team of PETA India had rescued the puppy after receiving a complaint about the same and took the animal to a local veterinarian before admitting him to an animal hospital, PETA India said in a statement on Saturday.

According to PETA India, the group also worked with the Mumbai police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the perpetrator under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. The incident was recorded by a neighbour, who posted the video on social media. In the video, the man can be seen holding the pup in the air through his leash, putting a strain on his neck.

"Team members took the pup - who was breathing heavily and in severe pain - to a local veterinarian for urgent care before admitting him to the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals hospital in Parel. The dog suffered from rectal prolapse and bruising on his neck, legs, and chest," PETA India said in a statement on Saturday. Garima Ozas, PETA India Emergency Response Coordinator, said, "The pain, fear, and misery that this dog must have endured are hard to imagine. Everyone should report such horrific acts against animals and take immediate action to save their lives."

PETA India also called for the man to be punished to the fullest extent of the law and sought stricter penalties for acts of cruelty to animals. (ANI)

