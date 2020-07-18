Proper upkeep of quarantine centres essential, say officials

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde on Saturday asked district officials to visit quarantine centres regularly and ensure mandated amenities are available for inmates. In an order, Shinde said the district surgeon must visit quarantine centres two times a week, while provincial officers, tehsildars and group development officers must do so once a week.

He said infrastructure issues of these centres must be rectified immediately by the concerned deputy engineer. People in quarantine centres should be get hot water for drinking in the morning, meals should be given in time, toilets, bathrooms and linen must be clean at all times, his order stated.

Similar orders were given by Navi Mumbai civic chief Abhijit Bangar and Vasai Virar municipal commissioner Gangatharan D, both of whom inspected quarantine centres under their jurisdiction recently..