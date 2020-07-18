Left Menu
Ex-Delhi MLA ensures dignity in death for COVID-19 patients

With their families quarantined or refusing to perform their last rites due to the fear of catching the infection, former Shahdara MLA Jitender Singh Shunty and his team are ensuring dignity in death for COVID-19 patients.

18-07-2020
With their families quarantined or refusing to perform their last rites due to the fear of catching the infection, former Shahdara MLA Jitender Singh Shunty and his team are ensuring dignity in death for COVID-19 patients. Shunty's non-profit organisation Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal (SBSSD) has been cremating unclaimed bodies for 25 years. The last few months, however, have been especially busy for SBSSD as bodies pile up in hospital mortuaries amid the pandemic.

Shunty said local officials sought SBSSD's help in March as the pandemic intensified in the national capital. "Since then we have been providing ambulance, hearse and cremation services to anyone in need in cooperation with local administration and hospitals. As of Friday, bodies of 272 COVID-19 patients have been cremated with our help," he said.

"We have so far cremated over 35 bodies. The relatives of these people were quarantined and unable to attend the last rites. However, there have also been instances where family members left the bodies unattended and we had to cremate them after due permission from the authorities," he said. SBSSD operates a fleet of over a dozen hearses and bears the entire expense for cremation, according to the former MLA.

Shunty tested positive for COVID-19 last month and is quarantined at home with his wife, sons and over half a dozen staff. However, he is undeterred and waiting to join his team again. "We are fine now but staying at home as per doctor's advice. Our work is going on even though some of the staff have been infected. As soon as I fully recover, I will be out to help the people," he said.

Shunty said he was pained by the stigmatisation of those infected with COVID-19. The SBSSD is active in trans-Yamuna areas of Shahdara, East and North East Delhi, but now, Shunty said, it has started receiving calls for help from other parts of the city as well.

The work done by Shunty and his NGO has been lauded by Shahdara, East Delhi and North East Delhi district administrations. "Jitender Singh and his organisation are doing an incredible job in helping out people and by extending cremation services during the pandemic," said East Delhi District Magistrate Arun Mishra.

Besides helping in cremations, SBSSD provides ambulances, food and other essential items for COVID-19 patients..

