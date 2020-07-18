AP reports 3,963 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths in a day

A new single-day high of 3,963 new COVID-19 cases pushed the overall tally in Andhra Pradesh to 44,609 on Saturday while 52 patients died, the highest in a day so far. None of the fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday was from other states or countries, according to figures released by the Medical and Health Department.

The 52 deaths reported in the state took the toll to 586. In the last 24 hours, 23,872 samples were tested, of which 3,963 turned positive, close to 18 percent.

A staggering 994 new cases were added in East Godavari district alone and another 550 in Kurnool, taking their aggregate to 5,499 and 5,681 respectively. East Godavari also registered 12 casualties, the highest in a day in a district so far, according to the bulletin.

The bulletin also said 1,411 patients had recovered and had been discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours. The state now has 22,260 active cases after a total of 21,763 coronavirus patients were cured and 586 died.