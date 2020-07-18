Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal plans to provide 100 per cent tap connectivity under Jal Jeevan Mission by 2023

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government plans to set up 100 per cent tap connections by 2023 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:23 IST
Arunachal plans to provide 100 per cent tap connectivity under Jal Jeevan Mission by 2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government plans to set up 100 percent tap connections by 2023 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. "Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to provide 100 percent tap water connections to all the households in the state by 2023 under Jal Jeevan Mission, the flagship program of government, which aims to provide safe drinking water to all.

"It is the vision of the Prime Minister to bring improvements in the lives of people of the country, especially the rural people. The mission aims to change the lives of the people residing in rural areas," read a statement from the ministry. The ministry further said a gravity-based water supply system is used in Arunachal Pradesh, which means the force of gravity is used to move the water downhill from a source to the village. An intake structure is built to collect the water from surface sources, which is then conveyed to the village through a pipe system.

"But now with the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, water treatment plants are being made an integral part of schemes to provide potable water of prescribed quality. Post-treatment, water is collected in a clear water reservoir built above the village, from where water is distributed to FHTCs in the village by a distribution network of pipes. In order to facilitate equitable distribution of water, in larger villages, distribution tanks within the villages are provided," the ministry added. The implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in "these tough terrains and high altitudes" is a challenging task. Impediments increase with the harsh climatic conditions and poor connectivity, the ministry said.

"Equally challenging is to instill behavioral change in the villagers who are very reluctant to shun their beliefs and lifestyle. But the success stories of these villages are proof of the better future envisioned by the Union Government to improve the lives of people especially the women," the ministry said.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Markram, De Villiers shine in three-team slogathon

Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers bludgeoned lightning half-centuries to lead their Eagles side to victory in the inaugural, experimental three-team Solidarity Cup fixture at Centurion Park on Saturday. Cricket South Africa is hopeful the un...

Conflict of Interest complainant Sanjeev Gupta quits MPCA membership

Sanjeev Gupta, who had filed conflict of interest complaints against countrys top cricketers, has quit the life membership of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association MPCA. Gupta had recently filed a conflict of interest complaint against Ind...

Bar defectors from holding public office for five years, Sibal

Elected representatives should be barred from holding public office for five years and from contesting the next election if they defect, senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday. Sibal, who was addressing a webinar, ...

Taapsee Pannu showcases 'the usual' on sets of 'Badla' with throwback picture

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a throwback picture from the set of 2019 thriller flick Badla. Along with the picture, she described the usual on the set of the film. Me looking at how much of the scene is left for the day. Mr Bachch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020