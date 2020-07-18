Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:49 IST
Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:45pm, according to the information provided by respective states and union territories. State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 194 142 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 44609 21763 586 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 609 175 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 21864 14105 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 24967 15771 177 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 660 480 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 4976 3512 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 121582 101274 597 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 3304 1946 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 46516 32944 2108 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 24797 18718 327 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1431 1021 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 12757 6558 231 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 5096 2577 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 55115 20757 1147 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 11066 4995 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1151 973 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 21082 14514 698 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 292589 160357 11452------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1800 1163 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 403 66 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 282 160 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 978 405 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 16701 11330 86 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1890 1062 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 9442 6373 239 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 27789 20006 546 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 254 88 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 165714 113856 2403 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 42496 28705 403 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2380 1684 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 4102 3021 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 47036 28664 1108 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 38011 22253 1049 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1053643 661418 26446------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 17382 10938 212 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1038716 and the death toll at 26273. The ministry said that 653751 people have so far recovered from the infection.

