Fourth Dimension Media to organise e-conclaves on ways media firms can deal with pandemic situation

At a time when media companies are under strain due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions, a Chennai-based media outsourcing company, is organising e-conclaves which will help participants understand the market scenario and how the current situation can be overcome.

18-07-2020
The organisers have chosen some thought-provoking topics for "Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu: Chapter 1" to be held on July 29 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At a time when media companies are under strain due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions, a Chennai-based media outsourcing company, is organising e-conclaves which will help participants understand the market scenario and how the current situation can be overcome. "We have been eagerly waiting to do an e-conclave which will be of interest to both advertisers and the media fraternity at large. As always Tamil Nadu is at a vanguard position in terms of brands and adex and it will be good to learn from awesome speakers on what their outlook is for the next couple of months. Our first step is to start with Tamil Nadu and then we go along across five southern states," said Shankar B, Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions.

The organisers have chosen some thought-provoking topics to discuss, debate and guide the audience on the current media situation. The first event titled "Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu: Chapter 1" will be held on July 29. It is the first leg of the e-conclaves proposed between July and October. The e-conclaves will cover media hotspots such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. The Chennai-based company has striven to be the country's leading media outsourcing firm. The company with a national presence has offices in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

It has marked its footprints not only in television, radio and magazines but also in areas such as outdoor, cable, digital and YouTube channels. The firm currently handles the sales of PuthiyaThalaimurai (No.1 Tamil News channel), V6 (Leading Telugu News Channel), PuthuYugam (Tamil GEC), The Federal.com (English website owned by Puthiyathalaimurai Group ) and B2B events all over South India. Fourth Dimension has also conceptualised events such as South Indian Media Summit (2018 and 2019), Mobile and Digital Media Conclave 2019 in Coimbatore, Changing Media Landscape in Tamil Nadu which was held in Madurai (February 27).

Media, in general, has seen a phenomenal change post March 22, 2020. A lot of brands have perished and some have with withstood this pandemic. Some have learnt the smart way of staying in the mind space of consumers through innovative forms of communication and these conclaves aim to offer a way out of the pandemic for media organisations. (ANI)

