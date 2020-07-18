Left Menu
J&K: Narcotics Control Bureau gets land in Jammu for setting up office, housing complex

The decision has been taken on the basis of recommendations of the Board of Directors of Jammu Development Authority and concurrence of Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Revenue Department, the official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:48 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved the allotment and transfer of land to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Sidhra area of Jammu for the construction of an office and a residential complex, an official spokesperson said. The decision has been taken on the basis of recommendations of the Board of Directors of Jammu Development Authority and concurrence of Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Revenue Department, the official said.

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, approved the allotment and transfer of land up to 13 kanals five marlas to the NCB at village Majeen in Sidhra area of Jammu region for construction of office building and residential complex, the spokesperson said. He said the land will be allotted to the NCB on a lease basis for 40 years.

The decision will facilitate setting up of an independent NCB zonal headquarter and assist in effective control of narco-terror related activities in the region, the spokesperson added.

