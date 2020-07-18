Ram temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years after start of construction: Champat Rai

The construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed within 3-3.5 years from the date its construction starts said Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust said on Saturday. Rail said they have written a letter inviting the Prime Minister to conduct the 'bhumi pujan' at the foundation laying ceremony.

"Nritya Gopal Das, Trust's president, has written a letter to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct 'bhumi pujan' on its foundation laying ceremony. It is up to PMO to finalise the date of Prime Minister's visit," Rail told ANI. He said they have informed about the dates to PMO.

He said all 15 members of the trust participated in the meeting, four of them through video conferencing. Rai said Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is collecting samples for soil testing.

"Drawing of temple's foundation will be made on basis of the strength of soil 60 m below. Work to lay down the foundation will begin on the basis of the drawing," he said. Rai said it has been decided that bricks will be provided by Sompura Marble bricks and Larsen & Toubro will carry out the work assigned to them and together they will work for building a grand temple.

He said it was discussed that 10 crore families across 4 lakh localities of the country will be contacted for financial support to build the temple after the monsoon and when the coronavirus situation eases. "After the situation becomes normal, funds have been collected and all drawings for the construction of the temple are complete, we think the construction will be completed within 3-3.5 years from the start of its construction work," he added.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya conducted its second meeting at Circuit House. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Awanish K Awasthi was also present in the meeting. In March this year, the 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises till the completion of the construction of Ram temple.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central Government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple and set up a trust in its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. The Prime Minister had on February 5 announced the formation of a trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The 15-member Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been mandated by the central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)