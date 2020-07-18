Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count rises by 199 to 24,163; 4 more die
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district in Gujarat rose by 199 to 24,163 on Saturday, state health department said. With four more deaths, the toll has reached 1,541, it said. A total of 169 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases in the district to 18,841, a release said.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:43 IST
A total of 169 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases in the district to 18,841, a release said. Of 199 new cases, 182 cases were reported from the city limits and the rest 17 from other parts of the district, it said.