C'garh: Collectors to take lockdown call as per case count

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday authorised district collectors to impose lockdown in urban areas in case it is needed after giving three-day prior notice to people.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:56 IST
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday authorised district collectors to impose lockdown in urban areas in case it is needed after giving three-day prior notice to people. The decision was taken in a meeting of ministers and officials chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who also asked authorities to increase coronavirus testing to contain the outbreak, a public relations department official said.

"Depending on the outbreak situation, collectors can issue prohibitory orders under Epidemic Diseases Act and CrPC section 144. These orders can be implemented in some wards or in half of the city or even in the whole town as per impact of the infection. Collectors need to give three-day prior notice before implementing prohibitory orders which will be effective initially for seven days," the official said. It must be ensured essential services and commodities are available to people during the lockdown, collectors have been told.

"Government offices in such areas will function with one-third staff, while factories, manufacturing units will be allowed to operate with certain conditions. Only commercial transportation will be allowed in prohibited areas, that too during night hours," he said. Baghel also asked authorities to increase COVID-19 testing and beds, and directed them to intensify recruitment process for vacant posts of technicians, auxiliary nurse midwife, lab attendants etc in the health department, he said.

"Instructions have also been given to the health department for cent per cent testing in Birgaon municipal corporation area in the capital after a large number of cases were detected there," he added. At present, 122 urban areas and development blocks in the state are classified as 'red zones', while 32 development blocks have been designated 'orange zones' based on the number of active COVID-19 cases, doubling rates and samples tested per 1 lakh population.

Till Friday, Chhattisgarh had recorded 5,003 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,467 are active ones. The state has seen over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month itself, with all 28 districts now part of the infection map.

With 1102 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed by Rajanandgaon (436), Bilaspur (367), Korba (349), Janjgir-Champa (324), Balodabazar (301), Durg (289), Jashpur (202), Balrampur (164), Raigarh (156), Surguja (147), Narayanpur (133), Kabirdham (133), Mungeli (135) and Bemetara (100), he said..

