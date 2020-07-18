Pension for freedom fighters in Puducherry enhanced
Puducherry, July 18 (PTI): The monthly pension for freedom fighters has been increased by the Puducherry administration. They will now get Rs 9,000 as against Rs 8,000 earlier, said a press release from the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi's office on Saturday. The enhanced pension will be provided with retrospective effect from April this year, the release said. PTI COR NVG NVGPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:39 IST
Puducherry, July 18 (PTI): The monthly pension for freedom fighters has been increased by the Puducherry administration. They will now get Rs 9,000 as against Rs 8,000 earlier, said a press release from the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi's office on Saturday.
The enhanced pension will be provided with retrospective effect from April this year, the release said. PTI COR NVG NVG
- READ MORE ON:
- Puducherry
- Kiran Bedi