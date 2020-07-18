Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust to launch fund collection drive from Nov 25-Dec 25

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has decided to launch a massive nationwide fund collection drive from November 25 to December 25, according to Pejavara Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha. The seer said in a video message after a video conference amongst the Trust members.

According to the seer, the estimated construction cost of the temple is Rs 300 crore whereas Rs 1,000 crore will be required for the development of 20 acres of land around the temple premises. While the trust is expecting generous funding from corporates through their CSR funding, the Trust wants 'devotees of Rama' to also take part in the temple construction process by donating money, he said.

".... We are starting a massive nationwide campaign from Prabodhini Ekadashi to Geetha Jayanthi, which means from November 25 to December 25," Vishwaprasanna Teertha said.