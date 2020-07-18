Tripura's COVID-19 death toll rises to 5, total cases climb to 2,380

Tripura's COVID-19 death toll increased to five with two more persons succumbing to the disease on Saturday, state minister Ratan Lal Nath said. A 73-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man died of COVID-19 at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), he told reporters.

The woman, who hailed from Birchandra-Manu in South Tripura district, was a chronic patient of diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to a hospital on July 13 from where she was shifted to AGMC on Friday. She succumbed to the disease on Saturday evening, Nath said. The 62-year-old man from Kamalpur in Dhalai district was admitted to a COVID care centre on July 16 and was later shifted to AGMC.

Nath said the state has reported five COVID-related deaths since June 9. Tripura registered its first COVID-19 fatality on June 9, second on June 11 and third on July 15.

"All the patients who have died so far due to the virus had comorbidities" Nath said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 2,380 of which active cases are 679. As many as 1,689 people have recovered from the disease and 14 have migrated to other states, officials said.