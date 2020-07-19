Fisherman mauled to death by tiger in West Bengal
A fisherman was killed by a tiger in the Sunderbans in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, forest officials said on Saturday. Prafulla Sardar (45), a resident of Gopalganj in the Kultali area, went there along with two others to catch crabs on Friday, they said.
The tiger pounced on him suddenly and dragged him into the jungle. The others fled the scene and when they returned along with more men, they found Sardar's half-eaten body.
