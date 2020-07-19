Part of old building collapses in Panaji; three hurt

A portion of an old building collapsed in Panaji city in the early hours of Sunday after heavy rains, a fire and emergency services official said. Three people who were sleeping in the building got trapped under the debris but were rescued immediately, he said, adding that they received minor injuries.

"A portion of the one-storey building, which was almost a century old and located next to the Azad Maidan in Panaji, collapsed around 3 am following incessant rains in the coastal state for last four days," the official said. The first floor of the building housed a rented accommodation, while the ground floor comprised several shops, he said.

One of the shops got damaged when a part of the building collapsed, he added..