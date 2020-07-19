Left Menu
Punjab Roadways buses run at less than half capacity: Ludhiana station supervisor

Punjab Roadways buses are running at less than half their capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ludhiana station supervisor Kuljit Singh Sodhi.

19-07-2020
Ludhiana station supervisor Kuljit Singh Sodhi talking to ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Roadways buses are running at less than half their capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ludhiana station supervisor Kuljit Singh Sodhi. Sodhi said that a ban on inter-state movement has hurt their business the most.

"Earlier, if 100 Punjab Roadways buses used to run here, now less than 50 buses ply. Previously, we used to earn around Rs 10 lakh revenue every month, but now it has been reduced to Rs 3 to 4 lakh. The ban on inter-state movement hurt our business the most," Sodhi told ANI. "Buses which don't run cost a lot in maintenance work. And the state government will have to bear the cost of the state transport buses," he said.

Sodhi's remark comes after lockdown restrictions were eased in Punjab.According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 9,792 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

