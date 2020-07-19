Truck driver runs over ex-wife; surrenders

A truck driver intentionally ran over his former wife on a highway, got down from the vehicle to confirm her death and then surrendered before police in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when the victim, Khalida (23), was walking on the side of Gool-Mahore highway, he said.

The truck driven by the accused -- identified as Mohammad Sadiq Malik -- came from behind and crushed Khalida to death near her house in Jaman village, said Station House Officer Nayeemul Haq. Khalida died on the spot and "Malik did it intentionally," the official added. Malik later surrendered before the police and a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against him, Haq said.

The couple, both hailing from Gool area, had recently got a divorce from a court after Khalida accused Malik of domestic violence and harassment, according to her relatives. “They got married about six years ago and had two children, both daughters, with the younger one just 14 months old. He knocked her with the truck in full public view and later came down from the vehicle to see whether she was dead before surrendering to police,” one of the relatives said.

Khalida's body was handed over to her relatives after completion of legal formalities, police said..