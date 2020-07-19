Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana CM to finalise designs of new Secretariat buildings on Jul 21

Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI)Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with officials and architects on Tuesday to finalise the design of the proposed Secretariat building complex to come up here.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-07-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 16:50 IST
T'gana CM to finalise designs of new Secretariat buildings on Jul 21

Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI)Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with officials and architects on Tuesday to finalise the design of the proposed Secretariat building complex to come up here. Rao felt that the new Secretariat should reflect the pride, prestige and grandeur of Telangana's culture and life, an official release said on Sunday.

"The CM examined the designs proposed for the new Secretariat. He will discuss it at the Tuesday meeting. He will also deliberate on the exteriors and interiors of the buildings," it said. Later, the proposal would be tabled before the state cabinet for approval.

Thereafter, tenders for the works would be invited, it added. The meeting, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, would be attended by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, engineering and other officials, architects from Tamil Nadu Oscar and Ponni, among others.

In a relied to the TRS government, theTelanganaHigh Court had dismissed a petition challenging the demolition of the old state secretariat buildings here. The government had earlier indicated that the new secretariat, which would come up in about seven lakh sq ft would cost around Rs 400 crore and it had decided to equip the new one with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features.

On Monday, Rao would convene a review meeting on revamping and strengthening the irrigation department in view of the importance being given to irrigation. The state has made rapid strides in agriculture due to the efforts of the state government, including construction of major irrigation projects and revival of tanks, it pointed out.

As the irrigation department was "scattered in different wings," having been divided as major, medium, small, project- wise and package-wise, Rao felt the need to bring all the wings under one Umbrella for effective monitoring. "Hence, it was decided that the Irrigation department would be recast into 15-20 regional departments and each one will have one Chief Engineer as its Incharge," it said.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Budget for Puducherry to be presented on Monday

The Puducherry budget for 2020-21 is to be presented in the Assembly on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would deliver her customary address and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in-charge of Finance would present the budget, a press note...

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Mondays scheduled liftoff for the Arab worlds first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday. The launch of the orbiter name...

Naturopath booked for prescribing allopathic medicines

A naturopath has been booked for allegedly prescribing allopathic drugs to patients here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The clinic of the practitioner was raided on Saturday by a health officer, an official said.The accused didnt ho...

Iranian health officials play down president's figure of 25 million people infected

Iranian health officials sought on Sunday to play down the presidents estimate that some 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, saying it was based on serological blood tests that measure exposure to the illness and that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020